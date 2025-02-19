Left Menu

Catastrophic Sinkhole Forces Evacuations in Godstone, Surrey

A massive sinkhole has emerged in Godstone, Surrey, leading to the evacuation of around 30 homes. The sinkhole, appearing on a former sand quarry site, has consumed a garden and caused alarm among residents. Authorities are investigating and providing support while restoring utilities to affected homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:59 IST
Catastrophic Sinkhole Forces Evacuations in Godstone, Surrey
sinkhole Image Credit:

A massive sinkhole has emerged in the village of Godstone, Surrey, prompting the evacuation of approximately 30 homes. The sinkhole, which first appeared on Monday and expanded to 20 meters by Tuesday, is considered a major incident by local agencies.

The affected properties, built about three years ago on the site of an old sand quarry, have left residents like Noosh Miri and Rez Mira in a state of alarm. Miri described a waterfall-like sound as the sinkhole developed near her door, while Mira's garden fell into the chasm, causing significant wreckage.

Surrey County Council reported ongoing investigations and advised the public to avoid the area. The Local Resilience Forum continues to address the situation, with authorities ensuring that water and electricity services are restored to the impacted residences in Godstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025