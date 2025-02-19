Catastrophic Sinkhole Forces Evacuations in Godstone, Surrey

A massive sinkhole has emerged in the village of Godstone, Surrey, prompting the evacuation of approximately 30 homes. The sinkhole, which first appeared on Monday and expanded to 20 meters by Tuesday, is considered a major incident by local agencies.

The affected properties, built about three years ago on the site of an old sand quarry, have left residents like Noosh Miri and Rez Mira in a state of alarm. Miri described a waterfall-like sound as the sinkhole developed near her door, while Mira's garden fell into the chasm, causing significant wreckage.

Surrey County Council reported ongoing investigations and advised the public to avoid the area. The Local Resilience Forum continues to address the situation, with authorities ensuring that water and electricity services are restored to the impacted residences in Godstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)