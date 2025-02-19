India's Assertive Strategy: From Communication to Action on Kashmir
Since 2014, India's assertive stance on the Line of Control with Pakistan signifies a clear message: 'we mean business.' Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the importance of the abrogation of Article 370 in reducing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the shift from militancy to tourism.
In a significant disclosure, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has affirmed India's assertive communication with Pakistan since 2014, emphasizing a firm stance at the Line of Control (LOC). In an exclusive interview, General Dwivedi highlighted the transformation in India's approach, signaling a readiness to respond assertively if provoked by Pakistan.
General Dwivedi pointed to the landmark decision to revoke Article 370 in August 2019 as a pivotal moment. He emphasized that this move has led to a marked decline in local terrorist numbers and recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby eliminating identity confusion among locals. The Army Chief stressed that the action underlined India's no-compromise approach to the region.
Additionally, General Dwivedi addressed the changes in Kashmir, observing a positive shift from 'terrorism to tourism' due to effective security collaborations. He noted that over five lakh pilgrims have participated in the Amarnath Yatra, exemplifying this transformation. The Army Chief also critiqued Pakistan's stagnant stance on Kashmir, likening it to a never-ending narrative they cannot escape.
