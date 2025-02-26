BWSSB Cracks Down on Water Waste: 112 Fines Issued Amid Looming Water Shortage

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has ramped up its campaign against unnecessary water waste, registering 112 violations and collecting fines totaling Rs 5.60 lakh in a week, according to an official statement. Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar highlighted the importance of responsible water use as the summer season approaches.

Manohar announced in a press release that following a February 17, 2025 circular aimed at curbing water misuse, the BWSSB is taking firm action to ensure an ample supply of drinking water for all. Rising temperatures and diminishing groundwater levels, attributed to low rainfall, threaten a potential water shortage for the city.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, explicitly forbids using drinking water for non-essential activities like vehicle washing, gardening, and other non-consumptive purposes. Yet, violations persist, leading to the recent crackdown. BWSSB's crackdown over the past week saw 112 fines issued citywide, with the highest occurrence in the South Zone.

Implementing these measures, Chairman Manohar emphasized the significance of water brought from nearly 100 kilometers away, asking the public to support equitable water distribution. The BWSSB plans to extend its campaign to further discourage misuse.

In related developments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a transfer of RO water plants' management from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the BWSSB, aiming to enhance water distribution efficiency across the city.

