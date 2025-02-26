Left Menu

BWSSB Cracks Down on Water Waste: 112 Fines Issued Amid Looming Water Shortage

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has intensified efforts against water wastage, issuing 112 fines and collecting Rs 5.60 lakh in penalties. As summer approaches, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar urges responsible water use to combat potential shortages, and announces further crackdowns on water misuse across Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:18 IST
BWSSB Cracks Down on Water Waste: 112 Fines Issued Amid Looming Water Shortage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has ramped up its campaign against unnecessary water waste, registering 112 violations and collecting fines totaling Rs 5.60 lakh in a week, according to an official statement. Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar highlighted the importance of responsible water use as the summer season approaches.

Manohar announced in a press release that following a February 17, 2025 circular aimed at curbing water misuse, the BWSSB is taking firm action to ensure an ample supply of drinking water for all. Rising temperatures and diminishing groundwater levels, attributed to low rainfall, threaten a potential water shortage for the city.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, explicitly forbids using drinking water for non-essential activities like vehicle washing, gardening, and other non-consumptive purposes. Yet, violations persist, leading to the recent crackdown. BWSSB's crackdown over the past week saw 112 fines issued citywide, with the highest occurrence in the South Zone.

Implementing these measures, Chairman Manohar emphasized the significance of water brought from nearly 100 kilometers away, asking the public to support equitable water distribution. The BWSSB plans to extend its campaign to further discourage misuse.

In related developments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a transfer of RO water plants' management from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the BWSSB, aiming to enhance water distribution efficiency across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025