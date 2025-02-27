Left Menu

Controversy Deepens for Convicted Murderer Amid New Assault Charges in Kerala Prison

Sherin, serving a life sentence for murder, faces new assault charges in Kerala's Kannur women's jail. This comes amid criticism over a proposal to commute her sentence, given her violent prison history. The case revives interest in her past crimes and the leniency she received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:46 IST
Controversy Deepens for Convicted Murderer Amid New Assault Charges in Kerala Prison
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy continues to surround Sherin, a life-term convict for the murder of her father-in-law, as she faces new allegations of assault within the confines of Kannur women's jail in Kerala.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 24 when Sherin, alongside another inmate named Shabna, reportedly attacked KM Julie, a foreign national, during a minor dispute over drinking water.

This fresh case against Sherin has emerged amidst backlash over a recent Cabinet proposal recommending her sentence be commuted after 14 years, raising eyebrows over potential leniency issues given her record of behavioral infractions in prison.

Previous investigations unearthed Sherin's involvement in the murder case initially deemed a robbery; phone records and forensic evidence had tied her and an accomplice, Basit Ali, to the crime.

The imminent legal proceedings and the growing public scrutiny further complicate Sherin's position within the national discourse on prison reform and criminal justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025