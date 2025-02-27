Controversy Deepens for Convicted Murderer Amid New Assault Charges in Kerala Prison
Sherin, serving a life sentence for murder, faces new assault charges in Kerala's Kannur women's jail. This comes amid criticism over a proposal to commute her sentence, given her violent prison history. The case revives interest in her past crimes and the leniency she received.
Controversy continues to surround Sherin, a life-term convict for the murder of her father-in-law, as she faces new allegations of assault within the confines of Kannur women's jail in Kerala.
The incident allegedly occurred on February 24 when Sherin, alongside another inmate named Shabna, reportedly attacked KM Julie, a foreign national, during a minor dispute over drinking water.
This fresh case against Sherin has emerged amidst backlash over a recent Cabinet proposal recommending her sentence be commuted after 14 years, raising eyebrows over potential leniency issues given her record of behavioral infractions in prison.
Previous investigations unearthed Sherin's involvement in the murder case initially deemed a robbery; phone records and forensic evidence had tied her and an accomplice, Basit Ali, to the crime.
The imminent legal proceedings and the growing public scrutiny further complicate Sherin's position within the national discourse on prison reform and criminal justice in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
