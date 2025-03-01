Uttarakhand Avalanche: Rescue Efforts Continue Amidst Crisis

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial inspection of the avalanche-stricken area near Mana village in Chamoli district. During his visit to Joshimath, he met with injured Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who had been rescued and admitted to the local military hospital.

By Saturday morning, rescue efforts had successfully extracted 47 out of the 55 BRO workers trapped under the snow. Eight individuals remain unaccounted for as rescue operations, assisted by four army helicopters, continue. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed these ongoing efforts.

Support from the central and state governments includes four helicopters to aid in the rescue operation. Of the 55 trapped individuals, 47 have been retrieved; seven are undergoing treatment at Joshimath Hospital, with three in stable condition. Officials hope to rescue the remaining people soon, as reported by the Chamoli District Magistrate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation with Chief Minister Dhami, reviewing the ongoing operations. CM Dhami shared the update in a social media post, reflecting the gravity of the situation after the avalanche trapped BRO workers on Friday. Efforts by the NDRF, the Indian Army, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police remain intense. State-provided emergency helplines include numbers 8218867005, 9058441404, 0135 2664315, and the toll-free line 1070.

(With inputs from agencies.)