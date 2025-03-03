Andhra Pradesh Leads Green Energy Revolution with Pioneering Hydrogen Plant
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a green hydrogen plant by Hero Future Energies, blending hydrogen with LPG and PNG for industrial use. This landmark facility, reducing CO2 and enhancing India's clean energy capacity, underscores Andhra Pradesh's vision to lead the green energy sector.
Andhra Pradesh takes a significant step forward in clean energy, as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates a cutting-edge green hydrogen plant developed by Hero Future Energies in Tirupati.
Equipped with a 300 kW electrolyser and a 1.1 MWp solar plant, the facility blends green hydrogen with LPG and PNG, reducing emissions and increasing industrial sustainability.
This initiative solidifies Andhra Pradesh's role in India's green revolution, with plans to expand renewable energy capacity, fostering investment and positioning the state as a global leader in green hydrogen exports.
