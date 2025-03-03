U.S. Market Braces for Tariff Impact Amid Economic Signals

U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick on Monday, as traders prepared for a critical deadline on tariffs concerning major trade partners. Concurrently, a series of data reports are anticipated to provide insights into the economic health of the U.S., the world's largest economy.

Reports indicating weakening consumer demand have triggered fears of a market slowdown amidst the looming threat of rising inflation once the tariffs under the Trump administration are implemented. February saw Wall Street's top three indexes record their first monthly drop of 2025, with the Nasdaq nearing a 10% decline from its peak due to persistent inflation concerns and other factors.

At 07:20 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis rose by 197 points, indicating a 0.45% increase, while S&P 500 E-minis gained 35.25 points, or 0.59%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 172.75 points, or 0.83%. The Federal Reserve's current interest rates have remained unchanged since December, but upcoming economic data, especially the non-farm payrolls report, could shift the institution's perspective.

