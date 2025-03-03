Sri Lanka's Fuel Distribution Dispute Sparks Investigation
Sri Lanka Police have initiated a probe into disruptions in the fuel distribution process by a group claiming to be distributors. The issue arises from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation's decision to abolish a 3% commission for petroleum separators. The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the situation.
Sri Lanka Police on Monday began an investigation into a group allegedly disrupting the fuel distribution of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). This probe follows complaints about a group posing as fuel distributors causing inconvenience due to the revocation of a 3% commission for petroleum separators.
Authorities reported the group's actions as a significant inconvenience to both the government and the public. As a result, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been tasked with delving deeper into the matter. The police have stated they will take necessary measures against individuals exploiting the fuel issue for public inconvenience.
Meanwhile, the distributors' association appealed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for intervention on this pressing issue. Despite the turmoil, CPC chair JD Rajakaruna assured that sufficient fuel stocks exist for six months, negating any need for panic buying.
(With inputs from agencies.)
