Trade Tensions Mount: Tariffs Test Canada, Mexico Currencies

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso have reached their lowest in a month, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on imports from these neighboring countries. These new trade measures are part of the ongoing tensions fuelled by tariff threats across the globe.

Financial experts caution that the tariffs could significantly destabilize the North American economy, valued at over $900 billion annually in U.S. imports. Andrew Skiba of RBC highlights that these are not isolated measures, suggesting upcoming tariffs could also target European markets, contributing to inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is faced with its own battles as it attempts to handle a fragile economic landscape amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. With the U.S. dollar showing slight improvements, market participants are bracing for shifts in interest rates amid global trade and economic challenges.

