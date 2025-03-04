China's Shifting Agricultural Import Strategy

China has strategically reduced its dependency on U.S. agricultural imports since the onset of the trade conflict during former President Donald Trump's tenure. The decline continued this week as Beijing unveiled new tariffs on a slew of U.S. farm products, further complicating trade relations.

Details highlight a $29.25 billion import value of U.S. farm products to China in 2024, marking a 14% decrease from the previous year. The reduction aligns with China's diversification strategy, sourcing from Brazil and other suppliers to bolster food security.

Though China remains the foremost export market for U.S. farmers, significant shifts in soybean and corn imports demonstrate diminishing U.S. market shares, exacerbated by China's increased reliance on Brazilian commodities and expanding domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)