Mizoram's Bold Budget: Boosting Economic Growth through Flagship Initiatives

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a Rs 15,198.76 crore budget for 2025-2026, emphasizing the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme with a 75% increase in allocation. A universal health insurance scheme will be introduced, with no new taxes proposed. The budget aims for economic growth and self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:11 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a substantial Rs 15,198.76 crore budget for 2025-2026, featuring significant allocations to the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme. Funds for this initiative have been increased by 75 percent to support farmers and small entrepreneurs, with a massive Rs 350 crore earmarked for the upcoming fiscal year.

Simultaneously, the government is planning to introduce a universal health insurance scheme in April, which would provide beneficiaries with coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per year. While no new taxes have been proposed, Rs 50 crore has been allocated towards healthcare infrastructure and implementation of this health scheme.

Highlighting growth alongside the country, the budget foresees a 10.21 percent economic growth for the state, with strategic investments in projects requiring minimal state shares. The CM emphasized that the budget aligns with both central support and Mizoram's ambition for 'viksit Bharat' and 'viksit Mizoram'.

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

