Maharashtra Minister Demands Suspension of MLA Over Aurangzeb Remarks

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has demanded the immediate suspension of Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi. This demand follows Azmi's contentious comments regarding Aurangzeb, which Samant argues are disrespectful to historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Azmi's remarks describing Aurangzeb as a 'good administrator' ignited a political firestorm, prompting criticism from diverse political quarters. Despite retracting his comments, Azmi insists that his words were misrepresented and based on historical accounts.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde echoed the condemnation, calling for a sedition charge against Azmi. Shinde emphasized India's cultural heritage, denouncing Azmi's perceived admiration for Aurangzeb. A zero FIR has been filed against Azmi, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)