Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Holistic Societal Progress and Character Building

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a holistic approach towards societal welfare at a program organized by Vidya Bharati in Bhopal. Emphasizing inclusivity, he stated that efforts should transcend aiding a single group and focus on the betterment of society as a whole. According to Bhagwat, the world now looks to India as a beacon of hope.

He advocated for embracing diverse viewpoints within society to achieve collective progression. Highlighting Vidya Bharati's role, Bhagwat said its educational ethos extends beyond textbooks to instill values and shape character. He stressed the need for educational reforms that cater to the moral and societal enrichment of individuals, echoing that change is vital but should remain value-aligned.

Addressing modern challenges, Bhagwat underscored the creation of a human-centric technological policy. Highlighting India's cultural distinctiveness, he urged preservation of its traditions. He concluded by reiterating the importance of individual change to transform broader society, maintaining India's stance on truth and values, relevant both historically and today.

(With inputs from agencies.)