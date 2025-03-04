Russia's Unexpected Role in US-Iran Relations

In an unexpected move, Russia has volunteered to act as a mediator between the United States and Iran, according to a source who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.

The discussions reportedly revolve around nuclear weapons, and this development came despite Moscow not being formally asked to assume this role.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has agreed to facilitate these crucial negotiations, as initially reported by Russia's state-run Zvezda media outlet.

(With inputs from agencies.)