Russia's Unexpected Role in US-Iran Relations

Russia has unexpectedly offered to mediate discussions between the United States and Iran, according to a source informed on the matter. Despite not being requested to do so, President Vladimir Putin has agreed to facilitate talks concerning nuclear weapons between Tehran and Washington, as reported by state-run Zvezda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:03 IST
In an unexpected move, Russia has volunteered to act as a mediator between the United States and Iran, according to a source who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.

The discussions reportedly revolve around nuclear weapons, and this development came despite Moscow not being formally asked to assume this role.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has agreed to facilitate these crucial negotiations, as initially reported by Russia's state-run Zvezda media outlet.

