Left Menu

Euro Climbs Amid Infrastructure Deal and U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Agreement

Major stock indexes saw varied movements with Nasdaq turning positive as Germany announced a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and news surfaced about a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. Stock futures fluctuated amid new tariffs from the U.S., spurring economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:10 IST
Euro Climbs Amid Infrastructure Deal and U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes experienced mixed outcomes as the Nasdaq turned positive Tuesday afternoon. This followed Germany's political parties agreeing to a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and reports that the U.S. and Ukraine plan to seal a significant minerals deal. The euro rallied, hitting a three-month high.

Germany's proposal for a massive infrastructure fund, combined with the intent to overhaul borrowing rules, aims to boost defense spending. This has seen the euro strengthening against the dollar and sterling. European stock futures, pressured earlier by U.S. tariff concerns, rebounded as markets closed in Europe.

Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China have stirred inflation fears, with significant potential impacts on grocery prices. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed mixed results, while tariffs from Canada and China in retaliation intensified the economic discourse. U.S. bond yields rose slightly following these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025