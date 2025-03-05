Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Criticizes Previous Government's Health Infrastructure Handling

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence on Tuesday, drawing a large crowd of citizens and supporters. The gathering saw enthusiastic participation with attendees presenting bouquets and gifts to Gupta, who engaged them in discussions while several dignitaries and party workers were also present.

Inspections by CM Rekha Gupta at GTB hospital revealed criticisms towards the former Aam Aadmi Party government over what she described as wasted healthcare resources and funding. A recent CAG report drew her comments on unused equipment worth thousands of crores, leftover since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Gupta alleged only temporary structures were built under the prior administration, with no real facilities available. Highlighting filled storage with unused equipment in hospitals beyond GTB, she questioned financial management, spotlighting that temporary structures remain incomplete and scarce in utilities.

Gupta accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of responsibility for this fiscal mismanagement and sought answers regarding the financial inefficacy impacting Delhi's health infrastructure, emphasizing a pressing need for accountability.

