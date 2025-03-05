Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Criticizes Previous Government's Health Infrastructure Handling

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta voiced criticism against the previous Aam Aadmi Party government over unutilized healthcare equipment and incomplete hospital structures. During an inspection at GTB hospital, she pointed out the alleged wastage of resources worth crores, demanding accountability from former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:48 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Criticizes Previous Government's Health Infrastructure Handling
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets and interacts with people at her residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence on Tuesday, drawing a large crowd of citizens and supporters. The gathering saw enthusiastic participation with attendees presenting bouquets and gifts to Gupta, who engaged them in discussions while several dignitaries and party workers were also present.

Inspections by CM Rekha Gupta at GTB hospital revealed criticisms towards the former Aam Aadmi Party government over what she described as wasted healthcare resources and funding. A recent CAG report drew her comments on unused equipment worth thousands of crores, leftover since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Gupta alleged only temporary structures were built under the prior administration, with no real facilities available. Highlighting filled storage with unused equipment in hospitals beyond GTB, she questioned financial management, spotlighting that temporary structures remain incomplete and scarce in utilities.

Gupta accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of responsibility for this fiscal mismanagement and sought answers regarding the financial inefficacy impacting Delhi's health infrastructure, emphasizing a pressing need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025