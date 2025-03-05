Legal Battle Over Nuclear Waste: Supreme Court to Decide Fate
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This comes after Texas, New Mexico, and the oil industry challenged a license granted to a company for a facility in Texas. The ruling could impact overall nuclear regulatory authority.
The case highlights broader issues regarding federal regulatory authority, with the Supreme Court historically skeptical of such agencies. Challenges emerged after the NRC licensed Interim Storage Partners in 2021 to build a storage facility near the Texas-New Mexico border. Despite a stalled federal storage proposal at Yucca Mountain, opposition to the NRC's action continues.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled against the NRC's licensing ability, citing the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. The U.S. government's attempt to overturn this decision argues that denying the NRC's authority could halt nuclear operations. A Supreme Court decision is due by June.
