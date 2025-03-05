Legal Battle Over Nuclear Waste: Supreme Court to Decide Fate

The U.S. Supreme Court will review whether the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has the authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities, amidst challenges from Texas, New Mexico, and the oil industry. The NRC's decision to grant a license to a Texas-based facility has sparked legal disagreements.

The case highlights broader issues regarding federal regulatory authority, with the Supreme Court historically skeptical of such agencies. Challenges emerged after the NRC licensed Interim Storage Partners in 2021 to build a storage facility near the Texas-New Mexico border. Despite a stalled federal storage proposal at Yucca Mountain, opposition to the NRC's action continues.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled against the NRC's licensing ability, citing the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. The U.S. government's attempt to overturn this decision argues that denying the NRC's authority could halt nuclear operations. A Supreme Court decision is due by June.

