Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Nuclear Waste: Supreme Court to Decide Fate

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This comes after Texas, New Mexico, and the oil industry challenged a license granted to a company for a facility in Texas. The ruling could impact overall nuclear regulatory authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:32 IST
Legal Battle Over Nuclear Waste: Supreme Court to Decide Fate

The U.S. Supreme Court will review whether the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has the authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities, amidst challenges from Texas, New Mexico, and the oil industry. The NRC's decision to grant a license to a Texas-based facility has sparked legal disagreements.

The case highlights broader issues regarding federal regulatory authority, with the Supreme Court historically skeptical of such agencies. Challenges emerged after the NRC licensed Interim Storage Partners in 2021 to build a storage facility near the Texas-New Mexico border. Despite a stalled federal storage proposal at Yucca Mountain, opposition to the NRC's action continues.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled against the NRC's licensing ability, citing the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. The U.S. government's attempt to overturn this decision argues that denying the NRC's authority could halt nuclear operations. A Supreme Court decision is due by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025