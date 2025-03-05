J-K Police Lead Comprehensive Mock Drill at Wanpoh Railway Station
In a coordinated effort across multiple agencies, the J-K Police, alongside the Army, CAPF, RPF, and fire services, conducted a mock drill at Wanpoh Railway Station. The exercise assessed emergency response strategies, aiming to improve readiness and efficiency in handling potential terror threats. Top officials oversaw the drill, emphasizing inter-agency cooperation.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police spearheaded a large-scale mock drill at Wanpoh Railway Station in Anantnag, collaborating with the Army, CAPF, RPF, and fire and emergency services. This strategic exercise was tailored to evaluate the region's emergency response capabilities, testing readiness for handling critical incidents, particularly potential terror threats.
Key aspects of the drill included assessing security response times and evaluating the coordination between various forces. The exercise highlighted areas needing improvement and aimed to streamline existing response mechanisms. Under the supervision of DIG SKR Anantnag, Javid Iqbal Matoo, and SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal, the event underscored the essential role of multi-agency cooperation.
Authorities commend the participating forces, reiterating the J-K Police's commitment to public safety. Such exercises are crucial for enhancing emergency preparedness and ensuring swift, effective services to the community, reinforcing the dedication to safeguarding the region.
