Empowering Women: Merck Foundation's Commitment to Education and Healthcare
The Merck Foundation, partnered with African First Ladies, is enhancing women's empowerment in underserved communities. Celebrating International Women’s Day, their programs like 'More Than a Mother' and 'Educating Linda' offer scholarships and promote education. Nearly 50% of 2,230 medical scholarships are awarded to female graduates, advancing healthcare leadership.
The Merck Foundation, alongside African First Ladies, marks International Women's Day 2025 by advancing women's and girls' empowerment in neglected communities through education and healthcare initiatives.
CEO Dr. Rasha Kelej highlights nearly half of 2,230 scholarships in critical medical fields go to women, aiming to foster female healthcare leadership.
Programs like 'More Than a Mother' and 'Educating Linda' integrate community enhancement via educational scholarships and inspire young doctors to strengthen reproductive and sexual health care capacities across Africa.
