Soufflet Malt to Build €100M Malting Facility in South Africa

Soufflet Malt, the leading global malt producer, is investing €100 million to establish a new malting facility near Johannesburg, South Africa, in collaboration with Heineken. The project, part of a supply partnership, is expected to be operational by mid-2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:20 IST
Soufflet Malt, the preeminent global producer of malt, has announced a significant investment of 100 million euros to construct a new malting facility adjacent to a Heineken brewery near Johannesburg, South Africa.

The announcement, made in a joint statement on Friday, marks a strategic supply partnership between Soufflet Malt, a division of the French agricultural conglomerate InVivo, and the renowned brewer Heineken.

The facility is slated to become operational by mid-2027, reinforcing the collaborative efforts of these industry giants. The investment signifies a substantial development in the malt production industry, benefiting both companies and the local economy.

