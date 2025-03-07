Left Menu

Delhi Moves Towards Digital Legislature: NeVA Implementation in 100 Days

Delhi Assembly spearheads the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application, aiming for a digitized legislative interface. Speaker Vijender Gupta mandates a 100-day completion period, driving an era of transparency and modern governance. NeVA's integration seeks to streamline legislative procedures, propelling Delhi towards an efficient and paperless assembly.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (Photo/Speaker's Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Vijender Gupta, held a pivotal meeting with Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs officers to strategize the rollout of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). Spearheaded by Additional Secretary Satya Prakash, the NeVA team delivered an extensive presentation on the platform's transformative features.

NeVA aims to be a digital cornerstone for legislative activities, streamlining processes like notice submission, ministerial replies, and access to a digital library, according to an official assembly statement. Emphasizing modernization and transparency, this effort embodies the vision of a unified digital governance system.

Stressing urgency, Speaker Gupta insisted on the project's completion within 100 days, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'One India, One Application' initiative. Gupta highlighted past delays due to bureaucratic hurdles and unsuccessful vendor engagements, yet pledged full dedication to fast-track the project for a sustainable and efficient legislature. This digitization promises enhanced operational efficiency and public access to assembly proceedings.

In other developments, Gupta acknowledged the Delhi Police's verification drive targeting illegal immigrants, highlighting the proactive stance of the 'double-engine' government in safeguarding the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

