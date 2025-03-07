Left Menu

Bhopal's Minto Hall Set for Rs 100 Crore Transformation, Madhya Pradesh Expands Wildlife Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the ambitious Rs 100 crore expansion of Bhopal's Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center, enhancing its facilities. He also announced the Madhav Tiger Reserve Park and highlighted wildlife projects, including the reintroduction of Cheetahs and the Gharial project, aimed at boosting tourism and conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:27 IST
Bhopal's Minto Hall Set for Rs 100 Crore Transformation, Madhya Pradesh Expands Wildlife Initiatives
MP CM Mohan Yadav performs 'bhoomi pujan' for expansion of Kushabhau Auditorium. (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated the Rs 100 crore expansion of the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center in Bhopal on Friday. Yadav expressed that the project would transform the venue into a top destination for major events in the state capital.

During the event, CM Yadav reflected on past challenges of hosting events at Manav Sangrahalaya but assured that the convention center would feature modern amenities for diverse functions. The planned expansion includes 19 rooms and a major auditorium, vastly improving its capacity and appeal.

Yadav emphasized the convention center's central location and historical significance, noting the expansion's potential to enhance Bhopal's stature. Additionally, he announced the Madhav Tiger Reserve Park in Shivpuri, a new tourist draw, and detailed successful wildlife initiatives like the thriving Cheetah population and the Gharial project in the Chambal region, promoting both conservation and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025