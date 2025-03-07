Bhopal's Minto Hall Set for Rs 100 Crore Transformation, Madhya Pradesh Expands Wildlife Initiatives
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the ambitious Rs 100 crore expansion of Bhopal's Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center, enhancing its facilities. He also announced the Madhav Tiger Reserve Park and highlighted wildlife projects, including the reintroduction of Cheetahs and the Gharial project, aimed at boosting tourism and conservation.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated the Rs 100 crore expansion of the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center in Bhopal on Friday. Yadav expressed that the project would transform the venue into a top destination for major events in the state capital.
During the event, CM Yadav reflected on past challenges of hosting events at Manav Sangrahalaya but assured that the convention center would feature modern amenities for diverse functions. The planned expansion includes 19 rooms and a major auditorium, vastly improving its capacity and appeal.
Yadav emphasized the convention center's central location and historical significance, noting the expansion's potential to enhance Bhopal's stature. Additionally, he announced the Madhav Tiger Reserve Park in Shivpuri, a new tourist draw, and detailed successful wildlife initiatives like the thriving Cheetah population and the Gharial project in the Chambal region, promoting both conservation and tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
