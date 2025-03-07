Lithium Mine Sparks Debate in Spain's Fertile Extremadura

In the lush valley of Valdeflores, Spain, a plan for a lithium mine promises economic growth but raises environmental alarms. The proposed San José Lithium Project is poised to power 800,000 electric vehicles a year, yet locals fear its impact on agriculture and wildlife.

Residents like farmer Gonzalo Palomo worry about environmental degradation, as lithium mining threatens the idyllic landscape. The Extremadura region, with meager industrial prospects and high unemployment, seeks economic vitality through the mine, amid concerns over water supply and pollution.

Supporters argue the project could invigorate a struggling economy and reduce Europe's reliance on foreign minerals. However, critics emphasize the need for sustainable, long-term employment through agriculture, as the proposed mining jobs are both temporary and specialized.

