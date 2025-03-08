Drone Attack Sparks Concerns Over Russia's Kirishi Oil Refinery

A significant security breach occurred when a tank at Russia's Kirishi oil refinery was damaged during a major drone attack, according to the governor of the Leningrad region. The refinery ranks among the top two in Russia, refining about 6.4% of the country's crude oil.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on Telegram that air defenses managed to intercept one drone, while another was destroyed over the refinery, leading to debris causing damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the full extent of damage to the facility remains unclear.

The Kirishi refinery's role is crucial, producing significant percentages of Russia's gasoline and diesel. In response to this and other attempted attacks, Russia's defense ministry claims to have neutralized 31 Ukrainian drones recently, showcasing the ongoing security challenges facing the nation. (Edited by Himani Sarkar)

(With inputs from agencies.)