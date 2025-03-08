Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Empowering Women with Financial Support

The Delhi government, led by the BJP, has launched the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, providing a much-needed financial boost to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. With an annual allocation of Rs 5,100 crore, the scheme promises monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to its beneficiaries.

At an event marking International Women's Day, BJP president J P Nadda praised the initiative and commended Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her leadership. Gupta stated that a committee has been established to ensure effective implementation, with members including key ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra.

The initiative, which fulfills a key promise from the BJP's election manifesto, will also emphasize women's safety. The Delhi government is planning to establish one-stop centers in all districts, offering legal and police assistance. Advanced technology will play a crucial role in maintaining transparency and effectiveness, with Aadhaar-based e-KYC used for applicant screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)