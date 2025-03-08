Left Menu

Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Empowering Women with Financial Support

The BJP government in Delhi has approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women from poor families. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the scheme's approval during an International Women's Day event, emphasizing women's safety and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:13 IST
Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Empowering Women with Financial Support
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government, led by the BJP, has launched the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, providing a much-needed financial boost to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. With an annual allocation of Rs 5,100 crore, the scheme promises monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to its beneficiaries.

At an event marking International Women's Day, BJP president J P Nadda praised the initiative and commended Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her leadership. Gupta stated that a committee has been established to ensure effective implementation, with members including key ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra.

The initiative, which fulfills a key promise from the BJP's election manifesto, will also emphasize women's safety. The Delhi government is planning to establish one-stop centers in all districts, offering legal and police assistance. Advanced technology will play a crucial role in maintaining transparency and effectiveness, with Aadhaar-based e-KYC used for applicant screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025