SBI on the Rise: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for the banking sector to innovate continuously during a recent address, pointing to State Bank of India (SBI) as a leader in this endeavor.

Marking SBI's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Sitharaman declared confidence in SBI's ability to integrate technology, sustainability, and inclusivity, urging it to adapt to dynamic global landscapes.

SBI, serving 5.6% of the global population, is focused on operational brilliance and sustainable growth, underscored by enhanced infrastructure and robust internal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)