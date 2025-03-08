Left Menu

Celebrating Women's Contributions: Himachal Congress Honors Trailblazers

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee celebrated 'Women's Honour Day', recognizing women's contributions across various sectors. HPCC President Pratibha Singh praised women leaders like Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa. Discussions on achievements in politics, literature, and sports highlighted ongoing efforts towards women's empowerment and gender equality in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:20 IST
Celebrating Women's Contributions: Himachal Congress Honors Trailblazers
Himachal Congress celebrates 'Women's Honor Day' in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) celebrated "Women's Honour Day" at Rajiv Bhavan, Shimla, acknowledging women's invaluable contributions to society. HPCC President Pratibha Singh lauded their crucial roles, expressing gratitude for their positive impact on societal development.

On the occasion, recognizing International Women's Day, Singh celebrated the achievements of women across diverse fields. She highlighted historical figures like Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa for their influential roles in advancing women's status and empowering society during challenging times.

Women were commended for their strides in various domains, including literature and sports. Singh emphasized that dedication and perseverance allow women, regardless of their backgrounds, to make significant accomplishments. The event underscored ongoing political efforts, notably under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, to ensure gender equity and representation.

Uma Kaushal, Shimla City's Deputy Mayor, extended her wishes, asserting the pivotal role women now play in all sectors, signaling a shift from male dominance. The gathering concluded with commitments from Singh and Kaushal to further empower women in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025