Celebrating Women's Contributions: Himachal Congress Honors Trailblazers

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) celebrated "Women's Honour Day" at Rajiv Bhavan, Shimla, acknowledging women's invaluable contributions to society. HPCC President Pratibha Singh lauded their crucial roles, expressing gratitude for their positive impact on societal development.

On the occasion, recognizing International Women's Day, Singh celebrated the achievements of women across diverse fields. She highlighted historical figures like Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa for their influential roles in advancing women's status and empowering society during challenging times.

Women were commended for their strides in various domains, including literature and sports. Singh emphasized that dedication and perseverance allow women, regardless of their backgrounds, to make significant accomplishments. The event underscored ongoing political efforts, notably under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, to ensure gender equity and representation.

Uma Kaushal, Shimla City's Deputy Mayor, extended her wishes, asserting the pivotal role women now play in all sectors, signaling a shift from male dominance. The gathering concluded with commitments from Singh and Kaushal to further empower women in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)