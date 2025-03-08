Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Bust on Illegal Pharma Opioid Network

In a significant crackdown, Punjab police have apprehended four individuals in Fazilka district, seizing over 200,000 illegal opioid tablets and Rs 1.70 lakh in drug money. As part of a larger operation, 75 smugglers are now in custody, with further investigations ongoing to dismantle the drug cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:42 IST
Punjab police recover over 2 lakh prohibited tablets from Fazilka (Photo/X/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab police made a significant breakthrough against illegal opioid networks with the arrest of four suspects in Fazilka district. The operation, conducted by the local authorities, led to the confiscation of over 200,000 opioid tablets, specifically Alprazolam and Clobidol 100, alongside Rs 1.70 lakh reportedly linked to drug trafficking.

Praising the efforts, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighted the operation on platform X, detailing the seized drugs and vehicles. Yadav emphasized ongoing investigations to trace and dismantle the wider illegal pharma drug cartel, affirming that Punjab Police are resolute in eradicating organized crime and drug distribution in the state.

Raids across 501 locations resulted in 75 arrests, as authorities filed 53 FIRs linked to drug trafficking. Statewide, 8.2 kg of heroin and substantial quantities of opium and intoxicants were recovered. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered law enforcement to intensify efforts over the next three months, backed by a newly formed Cabinet subcommittee.

