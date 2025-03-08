Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Bust on Illegal Pharma Opioid Network

Punjab police made a significant breakthrough against illegal opioid networks with the arrest of four suspects in Fazilka district. The operation, conducted by the local authorities, led to the confiscation of over 200,000 opioid tablets, specifically Alprazolam and Clobidol 100, alongside Rs 1.70 lakh reportedly linked to drug trafficking.

Praising the efforts, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighted the operation on platform X, detailing the seized drugs and vehicles. Yadav emphasized ongoing investigations to trace and dismantle the wider illegal pharma drug cartel, affirming that Punjab Police are resolute in eradicating organized crime and drug distribution in the state.

Raids across 501 locations resulted in 75 arrests, as authorities filed 53 FIRs linked to drug trafficking. Statewide, 8.2 kg of heroin and substantial quantities of opium and intoxicants were recovered. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered law enforcement to intensify efforts over the next three months, backed by a newly formed Cabinet subcommittee.