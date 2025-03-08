Left Menu

Bridging The Gender Gap: Transforming India's Logistics Industry

A DPIIT study recommends new policies to improve gender diversity in India's logistics sector, set to reach USD 380 billion by 2025. It highlights educational and skill-based challenges and proposes a three-tiered approach for ecosystem, industry, and firm-level interventions to drive inclusive change.

Updated: 08-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:59 IST
A recent study by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) highlights the necessity for policy measures to boost gender diversity in India's burgeoning logistics sector, anticipated to be worth USD 380 billion by 2025.

The report, titled 'Enabling Women's Participation in India's Logistics Sector,' was developed in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH. It identifies both supply-side challenges, such as educational and skill disparities, and demand-side barriers like workplace culture and infrastructure.

A proposed three-tiered strategy aims for comprehensive reforms at ecosystem, industry, and firm levels, intending to establish an inclusive framework for gender parity within the sector.

