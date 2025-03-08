First National Lok Adalat of 2025 Resolves 1.57 Crore Cases

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) marked a significant milestone with the 1st National Lok Adalat of 2025, held on Saturday, spanning Taluks, Districts, and High Courts across 34 States and Union Territories. Helmed by Patron-in-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, along with Executive Chairman Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Supreme Court Judge, the initiative promotes accessible justice through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Scheduled for March 22, the Lok Adalat includes participation from Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Aligned with the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987 and Lok Adalat Regulations of 2009, it provides a legal platform for cost-effective and amicable dispute resolution, resulting in final awards.

In its inaugural session, the 2025 National Lok Adalat efficiently resolved diverse disputes, from criminal and civil cases to consumer matters, settling over 1.57 crore cases by 6:00 pm. The settlement figure reached approximately Rs 5,473 crores, a number expected to grow. This highlights the success of alternative resolutions in lightening judicial loads, all while assuring expedited justice. NALSA plans further Lok Adalats to continue fostering accessible legal aid for marginalized and economically weaker communities. (ANI)

