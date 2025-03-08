Left Menu

Empowering Women: Celebrating Gender Equality on Namo Bharat Trains

NCRTC celebrated International Women's Day on the Namo Bharat Corridor with various activities including decorated trains, games, and competitions. Women passengers participated in quizzes, and employees enjoyed festivities, emphasizing the significance of gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of International Women's Day, the NCRTC organized an array of events across the Namo Bharat Corridor, enlivening the spirit of the occasion.

The trains dedicated to women were adorned with balloons, setting a celebratory mood, while passengers engaged in quiz games, receiving chocolates and gifts.

A poster-making competition and a 'Master Chef of NCRTC' contest further marked the celebrations, emphasizing the importance of gender equality and honoring the invaluable role of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

