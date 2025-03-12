Enhanced Security Measures Ensured for Peaceful Holi in Sambhal

Security measures have been significantly heightened in Sambhal to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations with comprehensive strategies implemented by authorities. According to District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, preparations include 27 quick response teams, six zones, and extensive CCTV coverage to maintain order during the festivals.

Holi celebrations commenced on Rangbhari Ekadashi under tight security, following extensive peace committee meetings. Precautions are being taken as Holi this year aligns with Friday prayers during Ramzan on March 14, asserting the importance of mutual respect and understanding among communities.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary emphasized that Holi occurs only once a year, urging those uncomfortable with its festivities to stay indoors, while advocating for a spirit of cooperation among the different communities. Both Hindus and Muslims were encouraged to celebrate their respective festivals in harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)