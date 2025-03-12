Enhanced Security Measures Ensured for Peaceful Holi in Sambhal
Ahead of Holi, authorities in Sambhal have heighted security with increased police presence, CCTV surveillance, and community meetings. With Holi coinciding with Friday prayers during Ramzan, officers requested residents respectful observance to maintain peace and harmony.
- Country:
- India
Security measures have been significantly heightened in Sambhal to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations with comprehensive strategies implemented by authorities. According to District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, preparations include 27 quick response teams, six zones, and extensive CCTV coverage to maintain order during the festivals.
Holi celebrations commenced on Rangbhari Ekadashi under tight security, following extensive peace committee meetings. Precautions are being taken as Holi this year aligns with Friday prayers during Ramzan on March 14, asserting the importance of mutual respect and understanding among communities.
Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary emphasized that Holi occurs only once a year, urging those uncomfortable with its festivities to stay indoors, while advocating for a spirit of cooperation among the different communities. Both Hindus and Muslims were encouraged to celebrate their respective festivals in harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikh Community Demands Justice as Sajjan Kumar Faces Sentencing in 1984 Riots Case
Karnataka Court's Landmark Puja Ruling: A Harmony of Traditions Amidst Tensions
Shockwaves in Venjaramoodu: A Community Grapples with Tragedy
Breaking Barriers: Culinary Dreams and the Transgender Community in Pakistan
Pope Francis' Health Battle: A Community's Prayers and Resilience