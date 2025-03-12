Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Rs 4.20 Lakh Crore Budget Amid Political Tensions

In a significant budgetary announcement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled Madhya Pradesh's budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, set at a staggering Rs 4.20 lakh crore. This ambitious move is part of the government's exercise to double the state budget within five years, reflecting a 21-fold increase since 2003.

The budget presentation, scheduled for Wednesday in the state assembly, aligns with a commitment Yadav's government made upon taking office. Last year's budget was Rs 3.5 lakh crore, indicative of the robust developmental pace the government claims to maintain. Funding allocations aim to foster growth across sectors while adhering to Prime Minister Modi's resolutions.

However, the unveiling was not without controversy. State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari accused the BJP-led government of inflating the budget to justify increased borrowing, to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. He alleged rampant corruption, asserting that only a fraction of allocated funds reach the intended beneficiaries, a charge Finance Minister Jagdish Devda countered by framing the borrowing as investment, sanctioned by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)