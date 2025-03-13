Left Menu

Indonesia's 2025 Dry Season: A Return to Normalcy amid Fire and Drought Alert

Indonesia's 2025 dry season is expected to be normal like last year, said its weather agency. However, risks of forest fires and droughts remain in specific regions, such as North Sumatra and West Borneo. Farmers are advised to adjust crop planning and water management strategies accordingly.

  Indonesia

Indonesia is bracing for a normal dry season in 2025, akin to the previous year, the country's meteorological agency announced on Thursday.

The agency highlighted potential threats of forest fires and droughts in certain regions despite the absence of a dominant El Nino pattern. Climatology deputy Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan elaborated that most areas would experience typical dryness.

Regions like North Sumatra, West Borneo, and Central Sulawesi may face increased severity. Farmers are encouraged to adapt their crops and optimize water usage, as heavy rains in early 2023 previously caused major flooding near Jakarta.

