Gold Smuggling Scandal: Kannada Actress Accused of Evading Customs Under Political Influence

Allegations have surfaced against Kannada actress Ranya Rao, as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused her of being unlawfully escorted by state police while traveling abroad, bypassing customs checks. This purported special treatment, arranged under the directive of a Congress minister, is now under scrutiny.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has enlisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to dive into the gold smuggling accusations against Rao. The arrest happened when Rao was caught allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold through Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, triggering a legal probe to unravel the case's complexities.

AS Ponnanna, legal advisor to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, emphasized the legal ramifications: "CBI's jurisdiction is limited without government consent, but due to multi-state concerns and central officials' involvement, the CBI has stepped in for a comprehensive investigation." Rao, the stepdaughter of top police official DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, has been detained, with her connections now under a microscope.

