Gold Smuggling Scandal: Kannada Actress Accused of Evading Customs Under Political Influence

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused Kannada actress Ranya Rao of being escorted by state police, at the behest of a Congress minister, to avoid customs checks. Ranya Rao was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold, with the CBI now investigating due to possible multi-state implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:12 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations have surfaced against Kannada actress Ranya Rao, as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused her of being unlawfully escorted by state police while traveling abroad, bypassing customs checks. This purported special treatment, arranged under the directive of a Congress minister, is now under scrutiny.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has enlisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to dive into the gold smuggling accusations against Rao. The arrest happened when Rao was caught allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold through Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, triggering a legal probe to unravel the case's complexities.

AS Ponnanna, legal advisor to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, emphasized the legal ramifications: "CBI's jurisdiction is limited without government consent, but due to multi-state concerns and central officials' involvement, the CBI has stepped in for a comprehensive investigation." Rao, the stepdaughter of top police official DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, has been detained, with her connections now under a microscope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

