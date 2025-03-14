Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: Trump and Hochul Discuss Northeast Gas Line Revival

Donald Trump and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are set for talks about reviving a natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York. Initially canceled due to political and environmental opposition, the project aims to lower energy costs in the Northeast, though approval remains uncertain.

Updated: 14-03-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 01:18 IST
Pipeline Politics: Trump and Hochul Discuss Northeast Gas Line Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss the potential revival of the Constitution natural gas pipeline in the Northeast.

The pipeline, which would transport gas from Pennsylvania's drilling fields to New York, was canceled in 2020 following significant opposition. Trump believes that the project could reduce energy costs in the region, yet its approval remains in question.

Governor Hochul has expressed concerns about U.S. tariffs on Canadian energy imports, saying these have the potential to increase electricity and heating costs in New York. These discussions add to an agenda that includes infrastructure and congestion pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

