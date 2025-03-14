Sambhal Celebrates Holi and Ramzan in Harmony

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the dual observance of Holi and Ramzan Friday prayers concluded without incident, thanks to the collaborative efforts of residents and authorities. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia praised the community for their cooperation, ensuring both events proceeded smoothly.

Ahead of the celebrations, Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march supported by police and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. The deployment included foot patrols and drone surveillance to monitor activities closely and prevent disturbances.

Reflecting on last year's violence, local MP Zia ur Rehman Barq urged citizens to embrace peace. He emphasized that maintaining harmony was crucial not out of fear, but for mutual respect and communal progress. Both communities heeded the call, celebrating their respective traditions with respect and consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)