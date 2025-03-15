Calm Restored in Jharkhand's Giridih After Holi Clashes

The situation in Jharkhand's Giridih district returned to calm after clashes between two communities flared during Holi celebrations, leading to vehicles being set ablaze. Authorities have since reinforced security, vowing strict action against those involved in the altercation.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Bimal Kumar confirmed the order was restored, saying, "Conflict arose between two groups yesterday, but the situation is now controlled. The security deployment remains. We've identified culprits from both sides, with more arrests likely soon." Additional assurances came from Khorimahua Sub Division SDM Animesh Ranjan, who stated, "Peace is restored, the incident was quickly managed."

Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari emphasized ongoing police vigilance following the riotous events that unfolded near Ghodthambha Chowk as a Holi procession incited chaos for approximately one hour. District officials acted rapidly, dispersing the disorderly assemblage. While no significant injuries were recorded, SP Bimal insists that those responsible will face consequences.

