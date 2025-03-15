Clashes Erupt During Holi in Jharkhand: Authorities Vow Action
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urges strict action after clashes between communities in Jharkhand during Holi celebrations. The incident involved vehicle arson and was controlled by local authorities. Investigations continue as officials work to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the Giridih incident.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal emphasized the necessity for prompt action by authorities following the recent communal clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih area during Holi celebrations. He highlighted the importance of peace, congratulating the nation for the joyous occasion, but stressed accountability for disruptions.
The chaos erupted when a Holi procession encountered resistance, sparking altercations that saw several vehicles torched. Authorities quickly intervened, maintaining that the situation is now under control. The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation to determine the parties at fault, as confirmed by local law enforcement.
Dr Bimal, the Superintendent of Police, assured the public that no serious injuries occurred during the hour-long disturbance. Efforts to identify those responsible are underway, with the promise of strict repercussions. Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari added that anti-social elements attempted to disrupt order, yet security forces managed to stabilize the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy at BTS Free Hug Event: Unauthorized Kiss Sparks Investigation
Tragic Techie Tale: Agra Software Manager's Death Sparks Investigation
Hollywood Mourns as Investigation Looms over Gene Hackman's Mysterious Death
SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Next Flight Amid Ongoing Investigation
Controversy at BTS's Free Hug Event: Investigation Underway