BJP MP Warns of Jharkhand's Future Amid Giridih Violence
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Congress and JMM of causing Giridih violence due to policies encouraging Bangladeshi infiltration. He stresses the importance of NRC and delimitation to preserve Jharkhand's identity, warning of potential 'merger with Bangladesh.' Communal tensions rise, but officials claim the situation is under control.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious accusations against the Congress and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), blaming them for the violence that erupted in Giridih. Dubey claims their policies have facilitated an influx of Bangladeshi nationals, leading to demographic shifts and unrest.
The BJP MP has reiterated the party's demand for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and delimitation. He warned that failing to do so could result in Jharkhand's integration with Bangladesh. According to Dubey, vote-bank politics are propelling Jharkhand towards instability, with the state's Chief Minister primarily concerned with electoral victories.
In response to the communal unrest in Giridih, where clashes led to several vehicles being torched, Dubey called for urgent policy changes. He stressed that the NRC and delimitation are crucial for safeguarding Jharkhand's identity. Authorities have assured the public that the situation is now under control, with investigations ongoing.
