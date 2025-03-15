Holi Bust: Hyderabad Excise Officials Crack Down on Ganja-Infused Sweets

In a significant bust during Holi celebrations, Hyderabad excise officials seized a large quantity of sweets infused with ganja from the Dhoolpet area, arresting the seller, identified as Satyanarayana Singh. The operation was conducted following credible intelligence about the sale of narcotics-laced kulfi, chocolates, and sweets.

Satyanarayana Singh was found with 100 ganja-infused kulfi ice creams and 71 sweets, leading to a case being registered against him. This comes on the heels of another major arrest last month, where Hyderabad Police, alongside the Commissioner's Task Force, South West Zone team, and Kulsumpura Police, intercepted a car carrying 160 kg of ganja, worth an estimated Rs 48 lakh.

The detained individuals in the previous operation included Guguloth Heeru, Puranam Raju, and Dudekula Makbul Sab. Authorities have highlighted Guguloth Heeru's prior involvement in narcotics trafficking in 2014 and 2019. The Hyderabad City Police are urging the public to report any suspicious activities related to narcotics and are advocating for parents to monitor their children's activities closely.

