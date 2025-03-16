Osmania University Enforces Strict Ban on Campus Protests

Osmania University has announced a stringent ban on all forms of protests, including agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations, across its departments, colleges, and administrative buildings. The University administration highlighted the serious view they have taken on such activities, emphasizing the prohibition on trespassing and protest actions within the university's varied premises.

In addition to the crackdown on protest activities, the university has forbade actions that hinder administrative operations or involve inappropriate language towards staff. An internal document revealed concerns over numerous incidents where students or student groups disrupted proceedings, thereby impacting the university's image and causing delays in both administrative and academic progress, while also raising security issues.

The university has issued a stern warning that individuals involved in prohibited activities will face legal action. However, it also outlined a procedural path for students with legitimate grievances to address their issues. Stakeholders are advised to approach relevant officials within the institution first, and subsequently, they can escalate their concerns to the Registrar and authorities, provided prior permission is secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)