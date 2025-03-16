CRPF and Indian Army Transform Remote Access to Education and Health Services

The Central Reserve Police Force's 121st Battalion has spearheaded a healthcare initiative by organizing a free medical camp in the isolated regions of Kathua district. The camp catered to more than 400 residents, offering indispensable medical services, including free medicines, treatments, and checkups. The initiative falls under the Civil Action Programme, a government-led effort to support local communities.

Deputy Commandant Rakesh Kumar emphasized the program's importance, noting that it aims to bridge the healthcare gap for those in remote areas. "Our goal is to provide essential medical services to communities unable to easily access hospitals," Kumar stated. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is targeting educational disparities through a free coaching scheme for Sainik School aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army's educational program includes both online and offline classes, designed to prepare students for the Sainik School Entrance Exam. This initiative has received positive feedback from the community, with locals expressing gratitude for the Army's efforts in providing such valuable resources in remote areas. Students will benefit from comprehensive facilities, including food and essential coaching services.

