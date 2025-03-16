Left Menu

BSF Apprehends Rohingya Migrants and Indian Facilitators in Tripura

BSF personnel apprehended four Rohingya migrants and two Indian facilitators at Dharmanagar's bus terminal in Tripura. The migrants had been residing in a Bangladeshi refugee camp before entering India illegally. Recent BSF operations have resulted in numerous apprehensions along the border, enhancing security measures and community collaboration in Tripura.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four illegal Rohingya migrants and two Indian touts at the Inter-State Bus Terminal in Dharmanagar, Tripura. Official reports indicate that these individuals were detained on March 14 while awaiting a bus to Badarpur or Silchar, having illegally entered India from Bangladesh.

Authorities disclosed that the migrants were previously residing at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. The BSF led a strategic operation that resulted in the detention of the Indian nationals suspected of aiding the infiltration. All six apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to Dharmanagar police for further investigation.

In a broader effort to maintain regional stability, the BSF has apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals across Tripura. These operations involved locations such as Lankamura, Nischintpur, and Sabroom, as well as various railway stations. Additionally, BSF units have conducted village coordination meetings to bolster community relations while enhancing border surveillance to thwart smuggling and trans-border crimes.

