Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Bhadohi: Teenager Found Dead After Family Dispute

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in her room in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, after an argument with her mother over using phones. The girl's grandfather discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan. Police were notified and have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:10 IST
Tragic Incident in Bhadohi: Teenager Found Dead After Family Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was tragically found hanging in her room in a Uttar Pradesh village, following a dispute with her mother over phone usage, police reported on Sunday morning.

Having recently completed her Class 12th board exams, the girl had a heated argument midnight on Saturday with her mother, as confirmed by officials.

The situation unfolded in Amwa Khurd village, where the girl's grandfather broke down her bedroom door, only to discover her lifeless. Local authorities are conducting further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025