Tragic Incident in Bhadohi: Teenager Found Dead After Family Dispute

A 17-year-old girl was tragically found hanging in her room in a Uttar Pradesh village, following a dispute with her mother over phone usage, police reported on Sunday morning.

Having recently completed her Class 12th board exams, the girl had a heated argument midnight on Saturday with her mother, as confirmed by officials.

The situation unfolded in Amwa Khurd village, where the girl's grandfather broke down her bedroom door, only to discover her lifeless. Local authorities are conducting further inquiries.

