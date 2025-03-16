Tragic Incident in Bhadohi: Teenager Found Dead After Family Dispute
A 17-year-old girl was found dead in her room in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, after an argument with her mother over using phones. The girl's grandfather discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan. Police were notified and have initiated an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl was tragically found hanging in her room in a Uttar Pradesh village, following a dispute with her mother over phone usage, police reported on Sunday morning.
Having recently completed her Class 12th board exams, the girl had a heated argument midnight on Saturday with her mother, as confirmed by officials.
The situation unfolded in Amwa Khurd village, where the girl's grandfather broke down her bedroom door, only to discover her lifeless. Local authorities are conducting further inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident
Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder
Global Nuclear Security Challenges Persist: 147 Incidents Reported in 2024, IAEA Urges Stronger Oversight
Sabotage Suspected in Gotland Water Pump Incident
Dog Dispute Escalates to Assault Incident in Thane