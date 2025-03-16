Left Menu

Iraq to Double Electricity Imports from Turkey Amid Policy Shift

Iraq has announced an agreement to double its electricity imports from Turkey to 600 MW. This decision coincides with the U.S. ending a waiver, which allowed Iraq to import electricity from Iran, potentially altering regional energy dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:37 IST
Iraq has reached an agreement to enhance its electricity imports from Turkey to 600 megawatts, as reported by the Iraqi state news agency on Sunday.

This strategic move aligns with the latest U.S. policy change that concludes a waiver previously enabling Iraq to import electricity from neighboring Iran.

The developments indicate a significant shift in regional energy dynamics and may impact Iraq's energy strategy and ties with surrounding nations.

