Chronicle of Olympic Leadership: A History of IOC Presidents

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been guided by a diverse group of presidents since its founding in 1894. Current president, Thomas Bach from Germany, has led the committee since 2013.

Before Bach, Belgian Jacques Rogge held the position from 2001 to 2013. Notable past leaders include Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch (1980-2001) and Irish Michael Morris (1972-1980).

The legacy of IOC leadership also includes American Avery Brundage (1952-1972), Swedish Sigfrid Edstrom (1942-1952), Belgian Henri de Baillet-Latour (1925-1942), French Pierre de Coubertin (1896-1925), and Greek Demetrius Vikelas (1894-1896).

