Left Menu

Chronicle of Olympic Leadership: A History of IOC Presidents

This list details the presidents of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since its inception in 1894, highlighting their tenure and nationality. Thomas Bach from Germany currently serves as the president, with a lineage of leaders from various countries including Belgium, Spain, Ireland, and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:22 IST
Chronicle of Olympic Leadership: A History of IOC Presidents

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been guided by a diverse group of presidents since its founding in 1894. Current president, Thomas Bach from Germany, has led the committee since 2013.

Before Bach, Belgian Jacques Rogge held the position from 2001 to 2013. Notable past leaders include Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch (1980-2001) and Irish Michael Morris (1972-1980).

The legacy of IOC leadership also includes American Avery Brundage (1952-1972), Swedish Sigfrid Edstrom (1942-1952), Belgian Henri de Baillet-Latour (1925-1942), French Pierre de Coubertin (1896-1925), and Greek Demetrius Vikelas (1894-1896).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025