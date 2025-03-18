Axis Max Life Unveils Innovation Fund Targeting High-Growth Sectors

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has announced a new venture in the form of the Axis Max Life Smart Innovation Fund. This thematic fund aims to harness the power of innovation by investing in companies poised for significant growth across diverse sectors.

Opening for subscription from March 5 to March 20, 2025, the fund will focus on businesses that are at the forefront of technological transformation and disruption. Sachin Bajaj, EVP and Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the fund's strategy to tap into sectors that shape the future, ensuring sustainable long-term growth for investors.

Employing a rigorous evaluation criteria, the fund will measure innovation potential across Commitment, Influence, and Originality, ensuring adaptability and responsiveness to market changes. The fund will be offered through Axis Max Life's ULIP products, including the Online Savings Plan and others.

