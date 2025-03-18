Left Menu

Nagpur Curfew: Political Motivations Amidst Aurangzeb Grave Protests

Nagpur faces unrest after protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. The Bharatiya Janata Party claims the violence is politically motivated. A curfew has been imposed in several areas to maintain peace, highlighting tensions stemming from historical and political divides.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anup Dhotre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anup Dhotre has condemned the Nagpur violence, labeling it as a politically motivated and planned incident. According to Dhotre, individuals unconcerned about the welfare of Muslims orchestrated the violence for personal gain. He expressed confidence in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Home Minister Amit Shah's ability to manage the situation.

In response to the tensions, a curfew was enforced across multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This decision followed demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave, leading to heightened tensions. An official notification from the Maharashtra police confirmed the curfew remains until further notice, as issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal.

The curfew covers police station limits in several areas, including Kotwali and Ganeshpeth. On March 17, a gathering by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue intensified the situation. Protesters demanded the grave's removal, causing public distress. Despite police efforts to maintain peace, tensions escalated with gatherings elsewhere, enforcing the need for road closures under Section 163's curfew restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

