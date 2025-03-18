Federal Reserve's Key Meeting Amidst Market Fluctuations

As the U.S. stock market anticipates a decline, investor attention is riveted on the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting. The central bank is poised to assess the economic consequences of ongoing tariff disputes.

The two-day policy meeting kicks off Tuesday, with expectations that the Fed will maintain current interest rates. Concerns arise from trade tensions initiated by recent tariff measures, and Federal Reserve officials are treading carefully, waiting for solid data before making changes to the monetary policy.

Other focal points include Nvidia's upcoming AI chip announcement and the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Meanwhile, gold prices have soared, hitting record highs, and investors are cautiously engaging in 'dip buying' following index corrections.

